United States Signs Peace Agreement With Taliban

The United States on Saturday signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban.

It could end America's longest war, which began after September 11th, 2001.

U.S. signs peace agreement with Taliban

On Saturday, the United States signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban. It has the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24CTV News


U.S. and Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

Acknowledging a military stalemate after nearly two decades of conflict, the United States on...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24CTV NewsNewsdayBelfast TelegraphCBC.ca



MarkSch50397529

Mark Schneider RT @Sandikay60: Breaking News: US signs peace deal with Taliban. The United States signed a historic peace treaty with Taliban militants on… 30 minutes ago

__Kimberly1

↤𝕂𝕀𝕄𝔹𝔼ℝ𝕃𝕐 ™ ᎷᏗᎶᏗᎷᎧᎷ RT @TrumpsGAGirl: Peace is the Prize... The United States signed a historic peace treaty with Taliban militants on Saturday, aimed at endi… 2 hours ago

Nichmada

The Glamorous Life Um, Yes please..I can already smell that sweet smell of snowflakes melting as their chance to take back the WH gets… https://t.co/GnEicCZJkG 3 hours ago

klumpkin8

Gina ...and now NOT on the news today the United States signs a peace deal with the Taliban ...hello media?...hello?Cric… https://t.co/SiupTWNt5i 5 hours ago

jojo32674

Joe RT @jojo32674: President Trump's administration ends almost 20 year war in Afghanistan. United States & Taliban months of negations signs… 5 hours ago

jojo32674

Joe President Trump's administration ends almost 20 year war in Afghanistan. United States & Taliban months of negatio… https://t.co/Z4VJzliKIS 6 hours ago

Waqarulhaq92

Waqar Ul Haq RT @praveenswami: As the United States signs it’s peace deal with the Taliban, I explain why India is more than a little worried about what… 15 hours ago

perezcelestino

Tino Pérez RT @ProfSaunders: As the United States signs a deal with the Taliban, here's @jessicalpweeks and Michaela Mattes on the domestic politics o… 16 hours ago


Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan [Video]Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said:..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal [Video]U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:27Published

