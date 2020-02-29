Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pence > Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits.

The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the administration will release an additional 50,000 kits to address the growing threat of an outbreak.

Pence explained, "We’re addressing it; we’re leaning into it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlueWav85416855

Blue Wave🇺🇲🇵🇷🦈🌊 Pence says 15,000 additional testing kits in the mail for coronavirus https://t.co/v5jPUi3f3Z 2 seconds ago

JonesLeotis

Le'otis Jones RT @jaketapper: Vice President Mike Pence says it is 'not necessary' for Americans to buy masks for coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/… 5 seconds ago

ThunderB

ThunderB, DistortedIntensityEffect RT @dcexaminer: .@VP addressed concerns about the lack of testing kits in the U.S. and said that 15,000 of the kits have gone out in the la… 11 seconds ago

MariaLeventis

Maria Leventis RT @jaketapper: .@VP Pence says 15,000 more coronavirus testing kits are in the mail to state and local clinics 29 seconds ago

DeidreW90231592

Deidre Williams RT @CNNSotu: "More than 15,000 testing kits have been released," Vice President Mike Pence says about the Trump administration's efforts to… 33 seconds ago

davidalim

David Lim @APHL @scottjbecker Updated story from @matthewchoi2018 and myself: https://t.co/zE8eT6MBdn 33 seconds ago

jaketapper

Jake Tapper Vice President Mike Pence says it is 'not necessary' for Americans to buy masks for coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/r090sCYq6Q 1 minute ago

francebonif

franceboni RT @CNBC: Pence says more than 15,000 coronavirus testing kits are on the way to health professionals https://t.co/SzebzCmsGC 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death [Video]Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

California Department Of Health Says It Received New Testing Kits For Coronavirus [Video]California Department Of Health Says It Received New Testing Kits For Coronavirus

Health officials said although the risk of infection remains very low, they were preparing for possible spread of the virus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.