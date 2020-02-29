Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits.

The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the administration will release an additional 50,000 kits to address the growing threat of an outbreak.

Pence explained, "We’re addressing it; we’re leaning into it.