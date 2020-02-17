Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man hit, killed by train while crossing tracks in Oceanside

Man hit, killed by train while crossing tracks in Oceanside

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Man hit, killed by train while crossing tracks in Oceanside

Man hit, killed by train while crossing tracks in Oceanside

A man was hit and killed by a train while crossing the tracks in Oceanside Saturday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man hit, killed by train while crossing tracks in Oceanside

KILLED BY A TRAIN... WHILETRYING TO CROSS THE TRACKS.IT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 11 LASTNIGHT ON SURFRIDER WAY..ACCORDING TO POLICE.THE TRAIN WAS GOING AROUND55-MILES-AN-HOUR WHEN THEENGINEER SAYS HE SAW THE MANTRYING TO RUN ACROSS THETRACKS.IT SOUNDED THE HORN BUT IT WASTOO LATE..THE MAN WAS KILLED..

AND SHORTLYAFTER HIS FAMILY ARRIVED ATTHE TRACKS..IT WAS AN EMOTIONAL SCENE ASSHERIFF'S DEPUTIES ANDPOLICE INVESTIGA




You Might Like


Tweets about this

10News

10News Man hit, killed by train while crossing tracks in Oceanside https://t.co/kib5USgHFM 1 hour ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets Two persons were killed and three suffered serious injuries after they were mowed down by a #Shatabdi train while t… https://t.co/SQlmaM2x7t 5 hours ago

GauharAslam1

🌜ǤΔỮĦΔŘΔŞŁΔΜ🌛 RT @thetribunechd: 18 killed, several injured as bus hits train while trying to cross open unmanned railway crossing in Pak: report https:/… 1 day ago

Naveenku555

Naveen kumar RT @TimesNow: Report: A passenger bus hit a train while trying to cross an open unmanned railway crossing in Pakistan's Sindh province, kil… 2 days ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: A passenger bus hit a train while trying to cross an open unmanned railway crossing in Pakistan's Sindh pro… https://t.co/Z4VvAW8hJD 2 days ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune 18 killed, several injured as bus hits train while trying to cross open unmanned railway crossing in Pak: report https://t.co/J4b6QyvhIu 2 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse 18 killed, several injured as bus hits train while trying to cross open unmanned railway crossing in Pak: report https://t.co/xiubDdv7pi 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency workers seen rescuing man after train crash in Thailand [Video]Emergency workers seen rescuing man after train crash in Thailand

Dozens of people were injured tonight (February 24) in a head-on collision between a passenger train and a cargo train.  Footage showed emergency workers rescuing a man. The two vehicles smashed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:36Published

Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches [Video]Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

A man at a train station near Mumbai risked his life to sprint across the tracks, barely missing being struck by an incoming train. The incident occurred at platform 3 in Navi Station, Thane,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.