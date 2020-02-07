Global  

Polar Bears In Arctic Are Eating Each Other

A Russian scientist is sounding the alarm about the increasing incidents of polar bear cannibalism.
Cannibalism on rise among polar bears, say Russian scientists

Cannibalism on rise among polar bears, say Russian scientistsMoscow (AFP) Feb 26, 2020 Cases of polar bears killing and eating each other are on the rise in...
Terra Daily - Published

Oil Industry Tool to Spare Polar Bears Is More Miss Than Hit

A camera technique used to spot polar bear dens in the Arctic identifies less than half of them, a...
NYTimes.com - Published


Extinction Rebellion targets 'dirty' shipping fuel in dead polar bear protest [Video]Extinction Rebellion targets 'dirty' shipping fuel in dead polar bear protest

Environmental campaigners have staged a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation's headquarters in London, calling on the UN's international shipping regulator to introduce stricter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

This polar bear make-out session is super uncomfortable [Video]This polar bear make-out session is super uncomfortable

These affectionate polar bears may be at the Budapest Zoo in Hungary, but their kiss is oh-so-French. Watch as a pair of 4-year-old polar bears — brothers Belij and Serij — appear to make out with..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published

