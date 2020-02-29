Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

Global  

On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes one day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the U.S., in Washington State.

68 cases in total have been reported in the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump appointed to lead the administration's coronavirus response, said that Americans should brace for more cases.

He also added that the “vast majority” of those who contract coronavirus will recover.

Pence told NBC, "Other than in areas where there are individuals that have been infected with the coronavirus, people need to understand that for the average American, the risk does remain low."
