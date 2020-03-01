Global  

Calvert-Lewin: It was a goal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin felt his late goal should have stood after VAR ruled that Gylfi Sigurdsson was obstructing the view of David de Gea.
Roy Keane rips into Manchester United’s David de Gea after costly error: ‘I would have LYNCHED him at half-time!’

Roy Keane did not hold back in his criticism of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea following...
talkSPORT - Published

Everton vs Manchester United result: Bruno Fernandes saves Red Devils in thrilling draw - 5 things we learned

Everton 1-1 Manchester United: Dominic Calvert-Lewin had given the Toffees the lead and thought he...
Independent - Published


