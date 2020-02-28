Global  

Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: 'He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

According to Politico, the boxing gloves are out.

This time Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is taking a swing at President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden told host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,“ "This is a guy who doesn't know what he's doing.

He doesn't know how to run the country; he is making us more unsafe the way he is responding to the coronavirus; he has done virtually nothing well that I can see.
Joe Biden Says Trump’s Coronavirus Response Is One Reason Stock Market Is Falling: ‘This Is Not A Way To Run A Nation’

Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak is part of the...
Mediaite - Published

On the trail: Biden, Sanders slam Trump over coronavirus response

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders on Friday blasted the Republican Trump administration's...
Reuters - Published


