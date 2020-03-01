Global  

Ancelotti: Goal should have stood

Ancelotti: Goal should have stood

Ancelotti: Goal should have stood

Carlo Ancelotti says Gylfi Sigurdsson didn't impede the view of David de Gea and Everton's late winner should have stood.
Ancelotti sent off after game as Everton denied late winner over Man Utd

Everton are denied a late winning goal and manager Carlo Ancelotti is shown a red card as the Blues...
Everton 1-1 Man Utd: Sigurdsson didn't affect De Gea's vision - Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is satisfied with Everton's 1-1 draw against Manchester United despite his side being...
crolla_s

Steph Crolla @talkSPORT Should have been a goal. Clearly the deflection wrong footed De Gea not the player on the ground. Everto… https://t.co/vJGPogrKX2 7 minutes ago

rapcolumbo

Les Ancelotti thinks the goal should have stood 😂 57 minutes ago

paulgreenwood5

paul greenwood @Everton @MrAncelotti you can have the goal,but everton to be kicked out the top flight like they should of been in… https://t.co/x55TJRtQkl 1 hour ago

19JohnNorman94

John Norman These referees are power tripping nobheads, that Everton goal should have stood and was deserved for that second ha… https://t.co/aPAdObZjuW 1 hour ago

wandyvirus

Áyòwándè Adálèmo RT @lovefootballng: Ancelotti red carded at the end of the game. Do you think that goal should have stood? #EVEMUN 1 hour ago

AndrewLowth1

Andrew Lowth Why is Ancelotti having a go at the referee? He didn’t make the decision. PL stadiums should have big screens so e… https://t.co/OyssUL3U8z 2 hours ago

harveymerks

harvey williams What the heck is Carlo Ancelotti doing whether it should have been a goal or not it’s not even kavanaghs fault it w… https://t.co/IzU0Ls1Gju 2 hours ago

chizrel

preenx Everton were robbed that goal should have stayed wrong decision from var n the referee You can see why Ancelotti we… https://t.co/e3xYvFIQrd 2 hours ago


Ancelotti sent off after full-time! [Video]Ancelotti sent off after full-time!

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti showed his frustration at a late disallowed goal receiving a red card after the full-time whistle.

