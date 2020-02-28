Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

According to Politico, the boxing gloves are out.

This time Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is taking a swing at President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden told host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,“ "This is a guy who doesn't know what he's doing.

He doesn't know how to run the country; he is making us more unsafe the way he is responding to the coronavirus; he has done virtually nothing well that I can see." Biden's criticism of Trump comes after a victory in the South Carolina primary and the first reported U.S. death to coronavirus, which occurred on Saturday.

Before Biden's comments, Trump threw a political punch.

He said if Biden were to win, he would not "be running the government." Trump added, "He's just going to be sitting at a home someplace.

People are going to be running it for him."