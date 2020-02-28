Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

According to Politico, the boxing gloves are out.

This time Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is taking a swing at President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden told host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,“ "This is a guy who doesn't know what he's doing.

He doesn't know how to run the country; he is making us more unsafe the way he is responding to the coronavirus; he has done virtually nothing well that I can see." Biden's criticism of Trump comes after a victory in the South Carolina primary and the first reported U.S. death to coronavirus, which occurred on Saturday.

Before Biden's comments, Trump threw a political punch.

He said if Biden were to win, he would not "be running the government." Trump added, "He's just going to be sitting at a home someplace.

People are going to be running it for him."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Says Trump’s Coronavirus Response Is One Reason Stock Market Is Falling: ‘This Is Not A Way To Run A Nation’

Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak is part of the...
Mediaite - Published

On the trail: Biden, Sanders slam Trump over coronavirus response

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders on Friday blasted the Republican Trump administration's...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary [Video]Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:57Published

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed [Video]What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 06:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.