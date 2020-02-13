Global  

Philippines: Church attendance hits low over coronavirus fears

Philippines: Church attendance hits low over coronavirus fears

Philippines: Church attendance hits low over coronavirus fears

Fears over coronavirus outbreak keep people away from Sunday mass services in the country with the largest Roman Catholic community in Asia.
