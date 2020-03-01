Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 1

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 1

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:25s - Published < > Embed
23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 1

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 1

The race for the White House now shifting to Super Tuesday after Joe Biden picked up a big victory in South Carolina.

Plus, what Kern County voters need to know about a measure on Tuesday&apos;s ballot that would help improve McFarland schools.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 1 - Video https://t.co/3MehESgWac #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/IaciXpcxke 35 minutes ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 29 - Video https://t.co/dPBXTVCUZ8 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/WtTBuy7pW2 1 day ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23 - Video https://t.co/WyEwHTCkry #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/3YcVbNPev8 1 week ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 22 - Video https://t.co/JUZL6t75wP #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/V0wOa1cIen 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reenacting Bloody Sunday march in Las Vegas [Video]Reenacting Bloody Sunday march in Las Vegas

NEWS: A Las Vegas Sorority is reenacting the march which galvanized the Civil Rights Movement in 1965.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:28Published

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 29 [Video]23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 29

McFarland Police investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Plus, election drama right here in Kern County. What local officials admit they left out from your 2020 voter guides.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.