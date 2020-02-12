'Not my first red card and won't be my last!'

Done by Forty "Here at Bitches Get Riches, we strongly believe in rewarding good behavior and punishing bad. And that means annih… https://t.co/XRSccqCHNT 46 seconds ago

ToysCar RT @Kaypoisson1: Some funny thing is going on in the Sevilla game Sevilla took a two goal lead in the first half Osasuna then got a red c… 53 seconds ago

TABZGP @AfricanChild___ @kimmylati @mbali__xo @WendyZungu3 @Boltapp_za Of course they’ll take it for regular expenses like… https://t.co/3mi7t4zByy 1 minute ago

Jeff Nahill RT @ScatoniSureShot: The Fonz "A-A-A-A" MATRIX combo connected yesterday @santaanitapark; looking to do it all over again today w/an 8-race… 1 minute ago

My 𝖌𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖊𝖔𝖚𝖘 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓻 💖 @Farahalien The fact is you being racist at first, and now you’re playing the victim card? Come on, you’re the one who started all these. 1 minute ago

Kaiju-Z RT @MLeeLunsford: I really wanna hit our goal in the first 10 days. So here's a WIP of another card I'm working on. I'll finish it once we… 2 minutes ago

NoS386.org - Pizza Kumar RT @USTechWorkers: Another inaccurate article about H-1B visas & employment based green card backlogs, this time from the @EconUS. The arti… 2 minutes ago