Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation

PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation

PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has confidence in his Home Secretary Priti Patel despite claims of bullying following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home Office.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson breaks silence on Priti Patel row after Sir Philip Rutnam's explosive resignation

Boris Johnson breaks silence on Priti Patel row after Sir Philip Rutnam's explosive resignationBoris Johnson told reporters during a visit to Public Health England in North London: "I absolutely...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Priti Patel faces calls to explain Home Office minister’s resignation

There are calls for Home Secretary Priti Patel to face Parliament over the resignation of Home Office...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

smartmama

smart When this type of Statement comes up, It means he has no confidence. Boris Johnson has 'full confidence' in Priti… https://t.co/rdsQw4EghK 5 days ago

Samsoprano30

Sam hussain Boris Johnson Has ‘Full Confidence’ In Priti Patel Despite Bullying Claims https://t.co/pwmtl1Exak 6 days ago

AtlantoCeltica

Atlanto Celtica Boris Johnson has 'full confidence' in Priti Patel despite bullying claims https://t.co/Oa007Yxaai 6 days ago

AgnesClackett

Agnes Clackett Boris Johnson has 'full confidence' in Priti Patel despite bullying claims. PM says claims home secretary was not… https://t.co/CRlts3AsaJ 6 days ago

Arjumwajid

Arjum Wajid Ha***ha. This is the woman who went on a holiday to #ApartheidIsrael, had unofficial meetings with Israeli min… https://t.co/IKCOuUvMca 6 days ago

smitharrytv

Harry Smith When a PM says this it means she’ll be out of the door before Friday- @Boris Johnson has 'full confidence' in Home… https://t.co/cHH3fvHKcM 6 days ago

djohnson188dj

David Johnson🔶#FBPE This sort of comment usually precedes a fall.........Boris Johnson has 'full confidence' in Priti Patel despite bul… https://t.co/upgcikcho8 6 days ago

helenjmiles9

Helen J Miles RT @tonypatt2000: I wonder whether her senior civil servants were bullied into saying that they weren't bullied! Boris Johnson has 'full c… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lord Kerslake on Rutman resignation [Video]Lord Kerslake on Rutman resignation

Former head of the civil service Lord Kerslake comments on the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home Office amid accusations of bullying under Priti Patel's leadership...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:20Published

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel [Video]Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.