England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup

England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.
Women's T20 World Cup: England dismantle West Indies to reach semi-finals

England thrashed West Indies at the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia to reach the semi-finals.
Independent - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Sport


Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Natalie Sciver & Sophie Ecclestone shine as England beat West Indies

Natalie Sciver once again stars with the bat, making 57 from 56 balls before Sophie Ecclestone takes...
BBC Sport - Published


