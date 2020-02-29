Global  

$5,000 Reward Offered To Catch Suspect Behind Beating Of Uber Driver Left In Coma

Representatives from the New York Federation Of Taxi Drivers, Independent Drivers Guild, the Yemeni American Merchants Association and other groups offered a $5,000 reward for information about the beating of 54-year-old said Mohamad Al-Gahaffi, the Uber driver targeted in a violent attack on the Upper East Side.
