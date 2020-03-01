Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. Soraya Ali reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Greece blocks 10,000 migrants at Turkey border The influx has come since Turkey vowed to open its doors for migrants to travel the EU.

BBC News - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Hasan RT @Reuters: Thousands of migrants clashed with Greek police at the border from Turkey after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement https:/… 45 seconds ago Clarisa Rosenfield RT @SkyNews: Families with young children are among migrants arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos in rubber dinghies. It comes after Tur… 2 minutes ago Joao 😷 RT @NewsHour: Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey’s western frontier Sunday, trying to enter Greece by land and sea after T… 3 minutes ago _h5n1_ RT @metesohtaoglu: 100.507 migrants head to #Greece as #Turkey opens flood gates. #Syria 📸 https://t.co/lp28qeeSQY 5 minutes ago Fuat ϜϓſϞ 🇹🇷 RT @ReutersTV: Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors https://t.co/QVFdV7q0Su https://t.co/4l642ov0mE 6 minutes ago NWA Democrat-Gazette Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey's western frontier Sunday, trying to enter Greece by land and s… https://t.co/aw9HI466VK 7 minutes ago Nyla Sicotte "AP Photos: Migrants Head to Turkish-Greek Border" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ijtZ52lt3L 9 minutes ago PBS NewsHour Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey’s western frontier Sunday, trying to enter Greece by land and s… https://t.co/QePjCFp7Cq 12 minutes ago