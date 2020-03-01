Global  

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors

Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Soraya Ali reports.
Greece blocks 10,000 migrants at Turkey border

The influx has come since Turkey vowed to open its doors for migrants to travel the EU.
BBC News - Published


Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees [Video]Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens borders for Europe-bound refugees.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe [Video]Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe

Turkish president says EU should 'keep its promises' as Greek police fire tear gas at new refugee arrivals on border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

