Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Amid the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China, churches across South Korea were empty on Sunday with some holding online services and the country&apos;s Catholic Church halting mass for the first time in its 236-year history.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shadowy Church Is at Center of Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea

As the country’s infection numbers soar, most cases have been connected to the Shincheonji Church...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gander_News_a2

World News & International Relations Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus https://t.co/0ymT5vnpBa via @circleboom 54 minutes ago

Hwnguyinjpn

HWNJPN RT @ReutersTV: Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus https://t.co/lmIa0WRtc9 https://t.co/j2cW6Uthzu 4 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus https://t.co/lmIa0WRtc9 https://t.co/j2cW6Uthzu 4 hours ago

KlendathuCap

Klendathu Space Force Commander "A spokesman for Shincheonji, Kim Si-mon, said late Sunday that its 1,100 churches nationwide have been closed and… https://t.co/rgKmvJZAMc 5 days ago

rhcm123

Robert Marchini RT @AP: Schools are shuttered, churches are telling worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings are banned as South Korea grapples wit… 1 week ago

tr_swife

Lou Ann Rogers RT @nbcsandiego: Schools were shuttered, churches told worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings were banned as cases of a new virus… 1 week ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Schools were shuttered, churches told worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings were banned as cases of a ne… https://t.co/BLrBrptd8A 1 week ago

WLNS

WLNS Newsroom South Korea said two people have died and 204 have been infected with the virus, quadruple the number of cases it h… https://t.co/J8IUCTxjfh 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 [Video]South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus [Video]Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

A controversial and secretive religious sect in South Korea is facing the biggest crisis in its 36-year history, after hundreds of its members tested positive for coronavirus. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.