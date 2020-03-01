CIF State Wrestling Championship quarterfinals

The cif state wrestling championships continued today in bakersfield& a handful of the north state's wrestlers made it to the quarterfinals today& but only two will move on to the semifinals tomorrow.

For the boys --- weighing in at 220 pounds.

Durham high's jacob christensen.... this trojan is the number one seed in his weight --- and for good reason.

He is now 4-0 in the championships after defeating davis' zach brooks by a 4-1 decision.... as for the girls'--- jennifer soto out of orland high school is looking to defend her state title.

She is also the number one seed in her class& she beat her opponent today in 1 7-4 decision to move on to the semi-finals tomorrow.

Both of our winners say they are confident going into tomorrow's match.

I feel great, i feel confident.

It doesn't matter who i wrestle.

I will go out there and dominate.

That's the plan and that's what i want to happen...i feel good i have wrestled him one time during the year.

I'm looking forward to keeping the match in my favor and go to the finals.

The quarterfinals will begin tomorrow at 11.