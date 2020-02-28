Global  

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina&apos;s Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.
Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday showdown awaits

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South...
Biden hopes S Carolina win could propel him to Super Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden is confident that he is poised for victory in Saturday’s...
