Trump May Restrict Mexico Border Travel In Response To Coronavirus

Trump May Restrict Mexico Border Travel In Response To Coronavirus

Trump May Restrict Mexico Border Travel In Response To Coronavirus

While there are over 85,000 known cases around the world, the disease has impacted Asia and Europe much more extensively than Latin America.
Trump says U.S. considering restrictions at Mexican border over coronavirus

The United States is considering shutting off the country's southern border with Mexico to control...
Reuters - Published


andronetta

Andronetta Douglass RT @Haleaziz: STORY: A federal appeals court on Friday blocked the Trump administration's policy of forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexic… 20 hours ago

HyperObserver

Hyper Observer #USAPols: Trump may employ #Covid19 fears to restrict #Mexico border entry. https://t.co/fm3eDSVQLP 23 hours ago

Kagemartinz

KageMartinz RT @cchukudebelu: Donald Trump and Stephen Miller must be excited at the prospect of using #coronavirus to further restrict travel and immi… 1 day ago

joshcutcher

Josh I swear to god if Trump uses #COVID19 to restrict border crossings with Mexico I am going to lose my fucking mind 1 day ago

LSulliv36844428

White Rabbit RT @Justsaytruthnow: Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea. @POTUS SHUT down travel to and from #Italy, and #Sout… 2 days ago


US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy [Video]US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions [Video]Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions

Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. President Donald Trump and US health officials said Saturday they're part of efforts to curtail the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

