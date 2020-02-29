Trump May Restrict Mexico Border Travel In Response To Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published Trump May Restrict Mexico Border Travel In Response To Coronavirus While there are over 85,000 known cases around the world, the disease has impacted Asia and Europe much more extensively than Latin America.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump says U.S. considering restrictions at Mexican border over coronavirus The United States is considering shutting off the country's southern border with Mexico to control...

Reuters - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Andronetta Douglass RT @Haleaziz: STORY: A federal appeals court on Friday blocked the Trump administration's policy of forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexic… 20 hours ago Hyper Observer #USAPols: Trump may employ #Covid19 fears to restrict #Mexico border entry. https://t.co/fm3eDSVQLP 23 hours ago KageMartinz RT @cchukudebelu: Donald Trump and Stephen Miller must be excited at the prospect of using #coronavirus to further restrict travel and immi… 1 day ago Josh I swear to god if Trump uses #COVID19 to restrict border crossings with Mexico I am going to lose my fucking mind 1 day ago White Rabbit RT @Justsaytruthnow: Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea. @POTUS SHUT down travel to and from #Italy, and #Sout… 2 days ago