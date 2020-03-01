Wright proud in cup defeat 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published Wright proud in cup defeat St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright says he is proud of his teams performance as they lost 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat to holders Celtic. 0

