'Invisible Man' Makes Off With $29 Million Box Office Draw In Opening Weekend

Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” materialized at the top of box office charts over the weekend.

According to Reuters, the flick debuted to $29 million in North America.

Starring 'The Handmaid's Tale' Elizabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man” is Universal’s latest attempt to remake its classic monster properties.

The same effort flopped spectacularly with 2017’s “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise.

After that movie was commercially panned and became a box-office bust, the studio scrapped its plans to create an interconnected “Dark Universe.”
