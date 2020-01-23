Global  

Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence

Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence

Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Newser, she was put on a “12-hour hold” even though her $1,000 bond was posted.

Her fiance, Chuck Pankow confirmed the arrest but called it “a misunderstanding” and said no one was hurt.

The arrest comes a week after Mikaela claimed she was a porn star.

Mikaela was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw into a family with six other children.
