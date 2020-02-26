Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina

Global  

Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot for South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

According to Reuters, Bloomberg will appear in the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday.

Edison Research reported Bloomberg with the highest unfavorable opinion score in exit polls.

Nearly seven in 10 South Carolina voters told Edison they held an unfavorable opinion of Bloomberg.

Bloomberg opted out of being on the ballot for the first four states and focused more on the 14 Super Tuesday states.
Bloomberg in South Carolina: Not on the ballot and not liked - poll

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot in Saturday's Democratic presidential...
Reuters - Published

Black Democrats buoy Biden, protest Bloomberg before Super Tuesday votes

Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a...
Reuters - Published


