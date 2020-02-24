Global  

Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina

Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina

Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t do well at first in the 2020 presidential race but South Carolina brought him back.

According to Edison Research, Biden won the support of the state’s African-American community.

Research showed that six out of 10 African Americans voted for Biden.

Biden’s endorsement by a senior African-American congressman influenced a number of voters.

Edison Research showed that six out of 10 voters said the endorsement was a factor in their decision.
Why South Carolina is crucial for Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden still leads with African-American voters in South Carolina, but his...
Biden lands key endorsement three days before South Carolina presidential contest

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden won the endorsement of an influential black congressman...
Biden Projected Winner In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to win the South Carolina's Democratic primary. According to Reuters, a large quantity of black voter support propelled Biden to the finish line. Sen. Bernie..

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer..

