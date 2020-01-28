State Department Reports Around 2 Million False Tweets About The Coronavirus

An unpublished State Department report found roughly 2 million tweets spreading false information about the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, the conspiracy theories spread after the outbreak began to spread beyond China.

Some theories claim the coronavirus was created as a bioweapon.

One of the top tweets falsely connected the outbreak with “people eating bat soup.” Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook are working to limit the spread of conspiracy theories.