Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars.

But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down.

Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health situation and the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the museum.

Like many countries around the world, France is scrambling to contain the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, the French government issued an order canceling all public gatherings of more than 5,000 people within confined spaces.

At least 100 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in France, including two deaths.

Since December, COVID-19 has killed more than 2,900 people and infected over 85,000 worldwide.