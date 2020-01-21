Global  

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20's Low Sales Numbers

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung blamed the coronavirus for the horrible initial sales of their new Galaxy S20 in South Korea.

According to Gizmodo, the company sold 70,800 units of the phone on its first day available.

Its Galaxy S10 line released in 2019 sold 140,000 units on its first day.

Samsung points to the coronavirus and phone discounts as the reason for their bleak sales.

Apple also was affected by the virus, announcing it would not meet its revenue forecast for the March quarter.
