Malaysia Swears In New Prime Minister As Mahathir Forced Out

Malaysia Swears In New Prime Minister As Mahathir Forced Out

Malaysia Swears In New Prime Minister As Mahathir Forced Out

According to Reuters Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday.

Muhyiddin is a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party.

Muhyiddin was sworn in on Sunday after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.
Recent related news from verified sources

Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out

Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Newsmaker: Bypassed no more - Malaysia's 'Malay first' PM takes over

Long overshadowed by colorful contemporaries, the man who emerged from a week of turmoil as...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



