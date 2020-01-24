Just In Case: How To Prepare For Home Quarantine

As the coronavirus spreads, Business Insider reports voluntary or involuntary home quarantines could become commonplace.

Hundreds of people in the US and thousands around the world are already living in semi-voluntary home quarantine for 14 days after traveling to China.

If you're quarantined at home for two weeks, there are certain supplies you'll want to stock up on.

For instance, have plenty of non-perishable food items that are easy to open and prepare.