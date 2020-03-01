Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

The husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he fears she's contracted the coronavirus at the prison in Tehran.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fear, distrust and disinfectant in the air amid Iran's coronavirus outbreak

As the new coronavirus spreads across Iran, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, so a...
Reuters - Published

Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus

Iran's health ministry on Sunday raised the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears [Video]Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:20Published

Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said. All had recently returned from neighboring Iran, which..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.