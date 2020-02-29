Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump: U.S. will screen travelers due to U.S. coronavirus death

Trump: U.S. will screen travelers due to U.S. coronavirus death

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Trump: U.S. will screen travelers due to U.S. coronavirus death

Trump: U.S. will screen travelers due to U.S. coronavirus death

On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump vows to screen travelers after first American dies of coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Sunday said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be...
Reuters India - Published

Coronavirus: First COVID-19 death confirmed in the US — live updates

US President Donald Trump has called for US citizens to avoid traveling to South Korea and Italy,...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

otqvv

OTQVV 🇺🇸🇹🇼🌐 RT @EpochTimesChina: President Trump said passengers traveling from countries at high-risk for #Coronavirus will be screened before boardin… 7 minutes ago

Amz_Grce

ᗰᗩᖇIᗩ ᏝᏋᏉᎥ☂ṧк⑂ ❌ 🇺🇸 PATRIOT 🇮🇹 RT @bluridg4: 💥Schumer Cried Foul In January‼️💥Wonder What The Democrats Will Do NOW‼️💥💥Trump: US Will Screen Travelers From High-Risk Coun… 12 minutes ago

cml2122

Cml2122 RT @LadyPapayas: President Donald Trump on Sunday wrote that passengers traveling from certain high-risk countries will be screened before… 17 minutes ago

Freedom_Sounder

American Patriot Trump: US Will Screen Travelers From High-Risk Countries Upon Arrival https://t.co/jY4x7IZR1y via @epochtimes 47 minutes ago

nichelson_scott

Scott Nichelson Trump: US Will Screen Travelers From High-Risk Countries Upon Arrival https://t.co/oVjqPbik9l 49 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump: U.S. will screen travelers due to U.S. coronavirus death https://t.co/dBHEfidVji On Sunday, President Trump… https://t.co/i65ZNTGqOX 50 minutes ago

j_onyx29

Jay Onyx Trump: US Will Screen Travelers From High-Risk Countries Upon Arrival https://t.co/9iS7Ajm2jU 1 hour ago

dumbasscowboy

B C ❌ Game Over RT @tweeriepie: #PRESIDENT TRUMP IS TAKING FURTHER #STEPS TO #KEEP US #SAFE! PEOPLE #FROM COUNTRIES WITH #CV #OUTBREAKS WILL BE #SCREENED F… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...' [Video]Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

According to Politico, the boxing gloves are out. This time Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is taking a swing at President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. Biden told..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.