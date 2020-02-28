Global  

African American voters carry Biden to victory

Joe Biden is projected to have won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, his first victory of the 2020 campaign.
Key black lawmaker's backing factors big in Biden's South Carolina win - poll

Joe Biden bet his future as a Democratic presidential contender on South Carolina and its large pool...
Reuters India - Published

'This campaign has taken off.' Biden's blowout win in South Carolina could reshape nomination fight

Biden's South Carolina win was built on support of African American voters. He captured 60% of the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina [Video]Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t do well at first in the 2020 presidential race but South Carolina brought him back. According to Edison Research, Biden won the support of the state’s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden Leads SC Polls, Hoping State’s Record of Picking Democratic Nominee Continues [Video]Joe Biden Leads SC Polls, Hoping State’s Record of Picking Democratic Nominee Continues

If there’s an early voting state that could predict the nomination for the Democratic Party, it’s South Carolina. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains why.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published

