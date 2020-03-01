Global  

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s
First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State
After Trump calls Coronavirus 'a hoax', US confirms first death from outbreak

Trump's comment comes amidst reports of first coronavirus death in Washington state.
DNA - Published Also reported by •The VergeBBC News


First coronavirus death reported in Wash. state

The U.S. is banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and elevating...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlphaCBS 2The VergeIndependentChicago S-TMid-DayIndiaTimesBBC News



TinyHKers

I'm what I am RT @nytimes: Washington State declared a state of emergency over the new coronavirus. The first coronavirus death in the U.S. was confirmed… 44 seconds ago

Rellyluvsfairen

Relly RT @APWestRegion: The coronavirus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, a finding that could mean hundreds of… 1 minute ago

quack1612

KevyKevQ (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @PoliticsReid: WA Gov. Jay Inslee confirms someone has died of #COVID19, the first person in the US to succumb. https://t.co/mBII6r1Ngl 2 minutes ago

crusinlady02

Karen S RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via WSJ: Rhode Island health officials confirmed the state's first case of coronavirus on Sunday, signaling a wi… 3 minutes ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com First death from coronavirus in the United States confirmed in Washington state* #UnitedStates #Washington… https://t.co/3FQosj59Fm 5 minutes ago


Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S. [Video]Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S.

The first confirmed death from coronavirus in the United States comes just as New York State gets the federal OK to start testing locally. CBS2's

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

