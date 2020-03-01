Mortal Kombat movie (1995)
Mortal Kombat movie (1995)
Plot synopsis: Three unknowing martial artists are summoned to a mysterious island to compete in a tournament whose outcome will decide the fate of the world.
Director: Paul W.S.
Anderson
Writers: Ed Boon, John Tobias, Kevin Droney
Stars: Christopher Lambert, Robin Shou, Linden Ashby
Genre: Action, Adventure
