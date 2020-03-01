Global  

Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season

Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham lost to Wolves at home with the race for the Champions League hotting up.
