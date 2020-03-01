Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Play Yellow campaign raises money for Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation

Play Yellow campaign raises money for Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Play Yellow campaign raises money for Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation

Play Yellow campaign raises money for Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation

A number of players wore yellow shirts or pins at the Honda Classic.

It was part of the "play yellow" campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Play Yellow campaign raises money for Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation [Video]Play Yellow campaign raises money for Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation

A number of players wore yellow shirts or pins at the Honda Classic. It was part of the &quot;play yellow&quot; campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Barbara Nicklaus talks about Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation [Video]Barbara Nicklaus talks about Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation

Barbara Nicklaus, wife of golfer Jack Nicklaus, talks about how the Honda Classic has helped so much since the foundation began in 2004.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.