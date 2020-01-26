Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish nearly 10-acre brush fire in Hillsborough County

No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish nearly 10-acre brush fire in Hillsborough County

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish nearly 10-acre brush fire in Hillsborough CountyHillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wchs8fox11

Eyewitness News Firefighters say one person was killed after a vehicle struck a rock face on Route 94 on Lens Creek Mountain in Boo… https://t.co/KrH3aUJGWx 8 hours ago

DollaRoyale

St. Dolla RT @Stringernews: Islip, NY- Islip Firefighters were called a waterfront trailer community on Main St. Sunday evening after fire was report… 10 hours ago

LindseyNotLohan

𝓁𝒾𝓃𝒹𝓈 RT @Stringernews: Smithtown, NY- Firefighters were called to this house on Dartmouth Dr. Sunday afternoon after numerous reports of a fire.… 12 hours ago

Stringernews

Stringer News Islip, NY- Islip Firefighters were called a waterfront trailer community on Main St. Sunday evening after fire was… https://t.co/JPYH87ZOOl 20 hours ago

Stringernews

Stringer News Smithtown, NY- Firefighters were called to this house on Dartmouth Dr. Sunday afternoon after numerous reports of a… https://t.co/mXeZ9vsfg0 20 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish nearly 10-acre brush #fire in Hillsboro - Mar 1 @ 6:58 PM ET https://t.co/6cKbIA6xpq 1 day ago

CC_Firefighters

Culver City Firefighters 🔥Just after midnight, @CulverCityFD responded to reports of a #structurefire at 11730 Washington Blvd. Multiple ve… https://t.co/rISdEuUice 4 days ago

MonicaAdamsTV

Monica Adams RT @jenniferfeldman: BREAKING: No injuries reported after a house fire in East St. Louis. Firefighters tell us one person made it out safel… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Charging When Fire Breaks Out At Cerritos Garage, Child Suffers Minor Injuries [Video]Tesla Charging When Fire Breaks Out At Cerritos Garage, Child Suffers Minor Injuries

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said it was not immediately clear what caused the fire that sent the child to the hospital. The child was said to be fine.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:37Published

Firefighters extinguish car fire in Boca Raton [Video]Firefighters extinguish car fire in Boca Raton

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a car fire in Boca Raton Saturday. It happened near Clintmore Road and Lyons Road. There is no word on any injuries.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.