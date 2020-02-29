CPD Wants Charges Dropped Against Man Shot By Police In CTA Subway

Ez-P How are you going to serve the people, when we DID NOT vote for you? Your gang wants multiple charges dropped again… https://t.co/pdKNzMzxqg 17 hours ago

Chip Skylark 🇬🇾 RT @officialDenden_: Jagdeo starts off his Weekly Press Conference talking about people cell phone calls being dropped..... Sir what are… 3 days ago

Arrowhead Jagdeo starts off his Weekly Press Conference talking about people cell phone calls being dropped..... Sir what a… https://t.co/3FwCTuiNtP 3 days ago

News 6 WKMG A St. Cloud man accused of killing his estranged wife is asking a judge to throw out one of the criminal charges ag… https://t.co/SwsVt25arg 5 days ago

🐰 I'm A TJP Girl 🐰 Proud TJ Fan So Gabi wants Sarah/Eric to get the charges against her dropped before she'll donate her bone marrow to Mickey! I m… https://t.co/VXcEZy7IbI 6 days ago