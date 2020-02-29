Global  

CPD Wants Charges Dropped Against Man Shot By Police In CTA Subway

CPD Wants Charges Dropped Against Man Shot By Police In CTA Subway

CPD Wants Charges Dropped Against Man Shot By Police In CTA Subway

Chicago Police have called to have the charges dropped against Ariel Roman, who was shot by police in the Grand Avenue Red Line station on Friday.

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS Legal Analyst Reviews Video Of CTA Police Shooting [Video]CBS Legal Analyst Reviews Video Of CTA Police Shooting

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it is considering "possible criminal charges" after a Chicago police officer shot a man inside the Grand station. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:49Published

Two CPD Officers Under Investigation After Shooting Unarmed Man Near CTA [Video]Two CPD Officers Under Investigation After Shooting Unarmed Man Near CTA

Chicago police shot a man Friday afternoon during a struggle at the Grand station on the CTA Red Line, after the officers tried to stop the man from moving between train cars.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:19Published

