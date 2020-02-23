Global  

CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out

CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out

CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out

CBS News has learned Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigeg is set to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
