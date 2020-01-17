Global  

Tooth Paste Artist Makes Minty Fresh Celebrity Portraits

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Robin Williams, Christian Ramos paints portraits out of toothpaste that are not only jaw-dropping but minty fresh, too!
