Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:36s - Published < > Embed
Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

The Kissing Artist, AKA "Lipstick Lex," masters the art of kissing when she puts lips to canvas and creates breathtaking art.

She's kissed amazing portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Maya Angelou, Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and Sara Haines and portraits of everyday people's beloved family members.

Art lovers can order custom portraits.

Originally from the Chicago area, Alexis Fraser is now opening an art gallery in Florida.

Art lovers can order custom portraits at www.lipsticklex.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

caviar_diva

Caviar Nolastname Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing https://t.co/7Z5wtZx1bs via @abc7chicago #AMAZING! #PMHT 5 days ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing https://t.co/M76MmFUJin https://t.co/yn7l6UeNPG 6 days ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing https://t.co/kJFjLBz7f2 https://t.co/7V0Zv4T3UA 1 week ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing https://t.co/O1z86YdVZM 1 week ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing https://t.co/GSnSPRACWo #ChicagoFloridaartlocalishlipstick via @6abc https://t.co/YWklGqfAX6 1 week ago

repub9989

Charles RT @ABC7NY: Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing https://t.co/xnbBYvqsz0 https://t.co/CpTRfYaMCp 1 week ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing https://t.co/xnbBYvqsz0 https://t.co/CpTRfYaMCp 1 week ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago Meet the Kissing Artist, aka "Lipstick Lex," who has mastered the art of kissing by putting lips to canvas and crea… https://t.co/41wOLg2yNt 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.