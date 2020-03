Shake Milton Makes NBA History Hits 14 Straight Threes

NATIVE SHAKE MILTON HAS SHOT39% ON THREE POINTERS.TODAY---THE KID MADE NBAHISTORY.

TAKE A LOOK ATTHIS.MILTON GETTING ANOPPORTUNITY AGAINST THECLIPPERSDUE TO A COUPLE INJURIES ANDHE MADE HIS MARK TODAY.

HESCORED 39 POINTS AND HIT 7THREES.

AND CHECK THIS: INTHE PAST THREE GAMES---HEHAS MADE 14 CONSECUTIVETHREES.

THAT IS AN NBARECORD.

THE OWASSO KIDSETTING AN NBA RECORD TODAY.HE HIT 14 THREES ALL SEASONLAST YEAR AS A ROOKIE!

SPRING PRACTICE NUMBER 1TAKING PLACE TODAY AT 11TH