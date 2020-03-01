Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:18s - Published Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday amid rumors that he has made a decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

