Inter Miami CF Season Debut in Los Angeles

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
It's a historic day for South Florida Sports, The Season Opener for the newest MLS Soccer team, Inter Miami CF.

It's happening in Los Angeles and before the match, there was an incredible surprise.

CBS4's Mike Cugno was there for debut.
Inter Miami Ready ‘To Do Something Special’ In Season Opener

Inter Miami CF is making its long-awaited debut on Sunday when the club faces off against Los Angeles...
cbs4.com - Published

David Beckham's Inter Miami lose first MLS game at Los Angeles FC

David Beckham watches on as his Inter Miami team are beaten by Los Angeles FC in their inaugural...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC Newscbs4.com



alejandrovg32

Alejandro Villegas RT @CincoRazonesNet: #InterMiamiCF Inter Miami fans just hours before the start of their season debut | By @itsarobi https://t.co/zLVdAlSO2H 13 minutes ago

110footballtv

110 Football RT @dylanwalsh_: LAFC - Inter Miami time. Pumped to see what Miami can do in their debut season in MLS. They’ve recruited very well in rece… 2 hours ago

dylanwalsh_

Dylan Walsh LAFC - Inter Miami time. Pumped to see what Miami can do in their debut season in MLS. They’ve recruited very well… https://t.co/vF6HWuWOtX 2 hours ago

FootballChat555

Football Chatters Won’t have live coverage of this game, but Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami is about to kick off, as the MLS season co… https://t.co/PmryYwp5MW 2 hours ago

BigEastSilver

Michael Silver @MLS @BancStadium Two years ago I covered LAFC's inaugural game (+ season). Today they kickoff their 2020 campaign… https://t.co/0h5IPnisrY 2 hours ago

krosarion

Kenny Rosarion RT @khobi_p: Today's a historic day for South Florida sports. After all the announcements, setbacks and adjustments, Inter Miami CF is set… 3 hours ago

MrFootyTips

Mr. Footy Tips David Beckham’s Inter Miami make their @MLS debut tonight taking on last season's Western Conference winners Los An… https://t.co/D0bYKWOmNi 3 hours ago

_BrianDonahue

Brian New MLS season kicked off this weekend and today is the debut of Inter Miami! Let’s go! #InterMiamiCF 3 hours ago


Inter Miami Ready For Its Debut [Video]Inter Miami Ready For Its Debut

CBS4's Mike Cugno is in Los Angeles where Inter Miami will face off against the Galaxy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

Beckham's Inter Miami CF Kicks Off Inaugural Season Sunday In Los Angeles [Video]Beckham's Inter Miami CF Kicks Off Inaugural Season Sunday In Los Angeles

It's been seven long years but David Beckham's dream of bringing a new MLS team to Miami finally comes to fruition this weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published

