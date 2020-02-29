Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Battleship New Jersey In Camden Begins Flying Red Cross Flag

Battleship New Jersey In Camden Begins Flying Red Cross Flag

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Battleship New Jersey In Camden Begins Flying Red Cross FlagIt's part of the kick off for "Red Cross Month" in the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Battleship New Jersey In Camden Begins Flying Red Cross Flag

ACTIVE.IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THISBOY'S MURDER, POLICE WANT TOHEAR FROM YOU.THE BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY INCAMDEN BEGAN FLYING THE REDCROSS FLAG TODAY.IT WAS ALL PART OF THE KICKOFFFOR RED CROSS MONTH IN THESTATE.THE BATTLESHIP WILL ALSO BE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area [Video]Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area

There is a new suspected case of the coronavirus in the area, a case in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and another in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published

Jersey City Family Says Their Dog Was Stolen [Video]Jersey City Family Says Their Dog Was Stolen

A beloved dog was stolen from a Jersey City family, and the owner says the woman who took their pet went a long way to try to cover up the crime; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.