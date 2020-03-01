Global  

Churches Change Practices Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Churches Change Practices Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In the Diocese of Joliet, nobody will be drinking communion wine or shaking hands during the sign of peace.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
