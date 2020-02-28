Calm Urged As Suspected Coronavirus Cases Jump In U.S. 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:51s - Published Calm Urged As Suspected Coronavirus Cases Jump In U.S. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said the virus has affected 64 countries as of Sunday, and in Paris, the Louvre is closed. CBS News' Danya Bacchus reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this News UNIT Calm Urged As Suspected Coronavirus Cases Jump In U.S. https://t.co/xHrvs2uu7D via @YouTube 9 hours ago