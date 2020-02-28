Global  

Calm Urged As Suspected Coronavirus Cases Jump In U.S.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said the virus has affected 64 countries as of Sunday, and in Paris, the Louvre is closed.

CBS News' Danya Bacchus reports.
News24.com | China coronavirus cases rise, Australia registers first fatality as Trump urges calm after US death

China has reported a fresh spike in coronavirus infections, as US President Donald Trump urged calm...
News24 - Published

White House urges calm as U.S. lawmakers warned of wider coronavirus outbreak

A top U.S. health official has told lawmakers on Friday to expect many more coronavirus cases in the...
CBC.ca - Published


