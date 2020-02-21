Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Rina Ray RT @chipfranklin: This is not the end. This is the beginning. https://t.co/Kg6iUhmHD7 3 seconds ago

Cactus 💕 RT @Tunnelcat2: **BREAKING: BUTTIGIEG OUT** ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST Tired and unliked by most Democrat voters... Buttigieg drops out of… 3 seconds ago

Dark Warrior RT @CBSNews: HAPPENING NOW: Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, is announcing the end of his 2020 campaign in Sout… 3 seconds ago

Democrats are The Majority RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 race. He rose to the top tier of the Democratic presidential field b… 5 seconds ago

Ali Adair #DoTheRightThing 🇺🇸🌎🔥💦🌪️ RT @mmpadellan: BREAKING: Mayor Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the race. #ThankYouPete for your ideas and your voice. We hope your step… 13 seconds ago

Moo Bitch RT @axios: Chasten Buttigieg introduces his husband as Pete drops out of the race https://t.co/JgglKnhaXO 17 seconds ago

sara RT @CBSNews: Pete Buttigieg : “In a field in which more than two dozen Democratic candidates ran for president — senators and governors, b… 17 seconds ago