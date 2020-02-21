Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg to pull out of Democratic race for White House

The 38-year-old became the first openly gay major-party presidential candidate last year.
BBC News - Published

Pete Buttigieg to end White House bid after improbable rise

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RinaRay56644337

Rina Ray RT @chipfranklin: This is not the end. This is the beginning. https://t.co/Kg6iUhmHD7 3 seconds ago

CactusFlower_1

Cactus 💕 RT @Tunnelcat2: **BREAKING: BUTTIGIEG OUT** ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST Tired and unliked by most Democrat voters... Buttigieg drops out of… 3 seconds ago

DonaghGordon

Dark Warrior RT @CBSNews: HAPPENING NOW: Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, is announcing the end of his 2020 campaign in Sout… 3 seconds ago

DemocratSoldier

Democrats are The Majority RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 race. He rose to the top tier of the Democratic presidential field b… 5 seconds ago

AliAdair22

Ali Adair #DoTheRightThing 🇺🇸🌎🔥💦🌪️ RT @mmpadellan: BREAKING: Mayor Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the race. #ThankYouPete for your ideas and your voice. We hope your step… 13 seconds ago

extex2

Moo Bitch RT @axios: Chasten Buttigieg introduces his husband as Pete drops out of the race https://t.co/JgglKnhaXO 17 seconds ago

Sara35153

sara RT @CBSNews: Pete Buttigieg : “In a field in which more than two dozen Democratic candidates ran for president —  senators and governors, b… 17 seconds ago

TexasWhiteHats

Lyndon Lueders⭐⭐⭐ RT @mkelly007: All of the time and effort @MayorAdler put into this campaign, and now @PeteButtigieg has dropped out. You win some, you los… 18 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

National leaders react to Molson Coors mass shooting [Video]National leaders react to Molson Coors mass shooting

Reaction on the mass shooting at Molson Coors has been coming in from across the country, including the White House.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:25Published

Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes [Video]Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes

Democratic candidates and volunteers are canvasing Nevada in cars, on foot, and even on horseback a day before the state holds a nominating contest in the 2020 race for the White House. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.