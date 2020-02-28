Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:42s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Senator Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop in San Jose on Sunday ahead of California's critical primary on Super Tuesday.

Kiet Do reports.

(3-1-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

system_jolt

the_answer #berniesanders "San Jose Rally" in this world political climate? with trump he meddled in the middle east? a war… https://t.co/OdxYLKJ37t 3 hours ago

SFBizTodd

Todd Johnson RT @jenn_elias: Bernie Sanders will rally Silicon Valley’s tech activists as he stops in San Jose this weekend, ahead of Super Tuesday. htt… 4 days ago

jenn_elias

Jennifer Elias Bernie Sanders will rally Silicon Valley’s tech activists as he stops in San Jose this weekend, ahead of Super Tues… https://t.co/3DmX4PnGu3 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Pack LA Convention Center For Bernie Sanders Rally [Video]Thousands Pack LA Convention Center For Bernie Sanders Rally

Nearly 15,000 people are expected to gather at the L.A. Convention Center for Senator Bernie Sanders ahead of the March 3 primary.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published

Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss [Video]Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

After losing in South Carolina, Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked her Democratic rivals. According to Politico, she hit Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying “he calls for things he fails to get done.” Warren..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.